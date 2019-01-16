Shooting that injured 2 children investigated as accident, Arkansas police chief says

Two children are recovering Wednesday morning after they were found with gunshot wounds in Sharp County, authorities said.

Police, firefighters, medics and sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon and found a 3-year-old and 4-year-old who had been shot, according to a news release from Cave City police.

The children were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and both are expected to recover, said Brian Barnett, chief of the Cave City Police Department.

“It looks like they’ll be fine,” he said. “Might take a little bit to just kind of heal up."

According to Barnett, authorities are investigating the shooting as an accident and are not looking for any suspects.