Arctic blast to hit Arkansas, bring chances for snow to part of state

This map from the National Weather Service details possible snow accumulations this weekend.

A blast of Arctic air is expected to hit Arkansas this weekend bringing dangerously cold wind chills and a chance for wintry weather, forecasters at the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Meteorologists said they expect temperatures to sharply drop on Saturday, creating sub-freezing temperatures by Sunday morning.

The agency said snow is in the forecast Saturday morning through Sunday morning, with up to 3 inches possible in parts of northern Arkansas.

Parts of western, central and eastern Arkansas could see a dusting of snow up to an inch.

The agency is predicting wind chills in the teens in Little Rock and in the single-digits in northern Arkansas.