The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 16, 2019

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-17-1056. Kevin Lamont Stuckey v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CR-18-506. Colby Bullington v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-17-1078. Michael Dye v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Glover and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-18-539. Brianna Jones v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Glover and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-18-595. K.O. v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-18-606. Fabiola Falcon v. Northwest Medical Center and Gallagher Bassett Services, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-18-221. Andrew Logan Wilson v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-17-1031. Shawn Paul Vail v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Motion to withdraw denied; rebriefing ordered. Gruber, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

CR-18-241. Shawn Daniel Drake v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

JUDGE DAVID GLOVER

CR-17-713. LaFrancis Angelo Sanford, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-18-558. Tyree Maurice Goins v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-18-363. Janet Marie Smyth v. James Adger Smyth, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-18-701. Leo Anderson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-18-90. Anthony Beare v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Osceola District. Dismissed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-18-397. (In the Matter of the Guardianship of Vivian Howard) Vivian Howard v. Sarah Howard Jenkins, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-18-712. Jamie Guardado v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-18-316. Joshua Rigsby v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Supplementation of the record and rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Harrison and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-17-925. Justin Bray v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Glover, JJ., agree.

