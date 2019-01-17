Arkansas man sentenced to 25 years in rape of 11-year-old

An eastern Arkansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he admitted to raping an 11-year-old, court records show.

A Mississippi County County Circuit Judge sentenced Christopher Tyron Aldridge, Sr., 45, of Blytheville to 300 months in prison Monday after accepting a plea deal he reached with prosecutors charging him with one count of felony rape. Aldridge was also ordered to serve 10 years of probation and register as a sex offender after his release from the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The plea deal dismissed a second rape charge involving the same child. Prosecutors said Aldridge assaulted the child a second time after school, with both assaults happening between August 2014 and 2016.

Authorities did not disclose the child’s gender.

Aldridge was previously convicted for felony burglary and battery charges, according to court records.