Big 12 commit plans second Arkansas visit

An Arkansas 2020 prospect committed to a Big 12 school plans to visit the Razorbacks a second time.

Junior offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford visited Arkansas for the LSU game and is planning a return trip.

“I plan on coming during the spring time,” Crawford said.

Crawford, 6-7, 306 pounds, of Carthage, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State and SMU. He committed to Baylor in July after earning an offer at a Bears camp.

Arkansas was the second school to offer. His teammate and Arkansas running back target Kelvontay Dixon accompanied Crawford for the November trip to Fayetteville.

“I love the atmosphere,” Crawford said. “I love the facilities, the coaches.”

He communicates with Chad Morris and associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor on a regular basis.

“They ask how I’m doing, how’s the family, what I’ve been up to, the usual,” Crawford said.

Traylor visited Carthage on Wednesday to check on Crawford and Dixon.

Crawford helped Cartage to a 14-1 record and the Class 4A Division I semifinals. Crawford’s mother harps on him to do right.

“Make the right decisions at all times and don’t let anyone ever try to stop what God has for me in the long run because it will pay off,” Crawford said.