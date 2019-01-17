Man charged in attempted kidnapping case; 39-year-old twice tried in 2005 slaying of Arkansas beauty queen

A man whose two capital-murder trials ended in hung juries will go on trial in an unrelated kidnapping case in April.

Gary Dunn, 39, of Dardanelle was charged last week with one count of kidnapping, one of attempted kidnapping and one of indecent exposure as a result of his arrest on Dec. 4. He pleaded innocent in Pope County Circuit Court on Monday and was appointed a public defender.

The victim of the December attack was a 40-year-old woman who said that she managed to break free and that the assailant left in a vehicle.

Dunn’s trial is set for April 16-17.

He was twice tried but never convicted in the 2005 slaying of Arkansas Tech University student Nona Dirksmeyer. Both trials ended in deadlocked juries.

