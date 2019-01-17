Sections
Man who killed 4 members of Arkansas family, including 2 children, gets life in prison

by Dave Hughes | Today at 3:29 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Brian Bliss Travis - Photo by Polk County sheriff's office

Brian Bliss Travis has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in Polk County Circuit Court to four counts of capital murder in the April 2017 slaying of four members of a Polk County family.

Prosecuting Attorney Andy Riner said Travis, 39, admitted to killing his girlfriend Bethany Jo Wester, 43, her two children, 9-year-old son Reilly James Scarborough and 2-year-old daughter Acelynn C. Wester, and her uncle Steven Payne, 66.

Their bodies were found separately from April 25 to 29, according to the Polk County sheriff’s office.

Travis made the plea and was sentenced Jan. 7. His trial had been scheduled for March.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • Jfish
    January 17, 2019 at 3:47 p.m.

    Great job, now we get to feed, house and provide medical services to this animal for the next 40 or so years.

  • tngilmer
    January 17, 2019 at 3:58 p.m.

    If this guy is not worthy of the death penalty, then just abolish it because nobody is.
