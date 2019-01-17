Northwest Arkansas man charged in fatal crash that killed woman; driver said he was 'on acid,' report states

A Northwest Arkansas man allegedly told police he was “on acid” after running a red light and fatally striking a 26-year-old motorist in Rogers, according to an affidavit Thursday charging him with multiple felonies.

Authorities said Andrew Scheffler, 19, of Rogers was one of the drivers in Wednesday's crash that happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of South 8th Street and West Price Lane.

An Arkansas State Police report said Scheffler ran a red light, hitting Lindsey Frame of Rogers. She was driving a Pontiac Grand Am with three other passengers, including a minor, the report states.

She died at the hospital after suffering fatal injuries, according to the report.

Rogers police said officers arrested Scheffler after he fled the crash scene on foot.

Scheffler declined to answer officers’ questions, telling them "I’m still lost in my mind on acid," according to a Rogers Police Department report.

Police arrested Scheffler after he opened the door of a patrol car and allegedly hit an officer in the face, causing a bloody nose when they tried to remove him, the affidavit states.

He faces felony robbery, burglary and battery charges in Benton County.

Police are still investigating the crash. A Rogers police spokesman said additional criminal charges could follow.

Scheffler remained in the county jail Thursday ahead of a Feb. 25 court appearance. His bail is set at $75,000.

Court records show Scheffler has pending charges stemming from a felony drug arrest last year in Benton County.