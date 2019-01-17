100 years ago

Jan. 17, 1919

BOONEVILLE -- A posse headed by Deputy Sheriff E. W. Martin tonight is in the woods ten miles south of here, hot on the trail of the lone bandit who walked into the Bank of Booneville at noon today, held up the cashier and walked away with $1,800 in currency. It is believed that he will be captured in a few hours, although it is difficult to follow his trail through the mountains.

50 years ago

Jan. 17, 1969

• Mrs. Clifton (Margaret Truman) Daniel Jr. of New York, daughter of former President Harry S. Truman, is scheduled to arrive at Little Rock by American Airlines at 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a five-week stint at the Olde West Dinner Theater as star of the comedy, "Never Too Late." Mrs. Daniel, who is being billed by the Olde West as Margaret Truman, will hold a news conference at the theater at 11:30 a.m. Monday, a theater spokesman said. The play will open Tuesday evening.

25 years ago

Jan. 17, 1994

LITTLE ROCK -- James McDougal, the former Arkansas S&L executive who co-owned a real estate venture with Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton, has been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury in Little Rock. McDougal's lawyer, Sam Heuer, said Sunday that McDougal is to testify before the grand jury Thursday. Heuer said he accepted the subpoena Friday on McDougal's behalf. Earlier Sunday on ABC, Heuer said the FBI had subpoenaed documents related to Whitewater Development Co. Inc., the Marion County real estate venture in which the Clintons and McDougals were 50-50 partners from 1978 to 1992.

10 years ago

Jan. 17, 2009

• University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials dedicated its new, 10-story, $200 million hospital Friday morning before a crowd of nearly 700 hospital donors, doctors, staff members, politicians and volunteers. This morning, they start to move in. "The celebration's over; now the work begins," said Mary Helen Forrest, the hospital's chief nursing officer. About 1,000 UAMS doctors, staff members and volunteers will be on hand to move furniture, equipment, supplies and about 330 patients out of the 53-year-old hospital and into the new 540,000-square-foot facility. It's a highly coordinated effort that's been several months in the planning. It's expected to take just two days. The first patient is to move at 7:30 a.m. If all goes as planned, the last patient will be in his new hospital room by late afternoon Sunday, Forrest said.

Metro on 01/17/2019