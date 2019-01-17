Police investigate Fort Smith slaying

FORT SMITH -- Police were investigating a disturbance Tuesday that resulted in the death of one man and the injury of another.

Police were called to Timberline Apartments at 5900 Kinkead Ave. about 4 a.m. regarding a report of a stabbing, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

A police report said officers met tenant Miller Luke, who appeared to be upset and was repeatedly saying he was sorry. A man who was not identified in the report was dead on the kitchen floor.

No arrests were made Tuesday.

Luke told police that he was sitting in his living room when the intruder, a man he did not know, entered the apartment holding what Luke said looked like a gun, the report said. The man attacked Luke, and the two men struggled, the report said. Luke was wounded on the arm and was taken to the hospital, the report said.

Luke's roommate, Isaiah Graham, told police that he was asleep in his bedroom, didn't hear any commotion and knew nothing about the struggle until Luke entered his room and woke him, the report said.

State Desk on 01/17/2019