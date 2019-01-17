Report says driver rammed 3 people

A Little Rock man is accused of pinning three people against a vehicle with his car, then backing up and ramming them Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County deputies responded to the 5211 Bennie Barnes Road, where witnesses said Eric Lashun Winston, 49, pinned three people against a vehicle and then rammed them at least twice, the report said.

Winston returned to the address after deputies arrived and was arrested, the report said.

Winston was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday, facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the jail's roster.

Arrestee said to bite officers, tear up car

A North Little Rock man bit multiple officers while being arrested Wednesday in a domestic-battery case and destroyed property inside a patrol car, a report said.

Little Rock officers arrested Timothy Ray Ratliff, 33, about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after responding to a call about a disturbance, the report said.

Ratliff was initially charged with third-degree domestic battery, but officers said that when they put him in a cruiser, he began to "destroy property" in the vehicle.

Officers pepper-sprayed Ratliff after he bit several officers and placed him in a restraint belt, the report said.

Ratliff was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening and faced charges of second-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 01/17/2019