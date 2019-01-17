Revival set for Minute Man restaurants; Little Rock, Conway area locations said to be in 'initial plans'

A Minute Man restaurant in Little Rock is shown in this file photo from 2002.

Minute Man, a once-popular chain of restaurants that had locations throughout Arkansas and two other states before dwindling to a single outlet in El Dorado, is set for a comeback.

Linda McGoogan, who owns the last remaining Minute Man, is working with an Arkansas native who founded Matchbox Food Group to "revive this legendary brand," according to a news release issued Wednesday. Three locations in the Little Rock and Conway areas are in the "initial plans," the release said.

Perry J. Smith, the Matchbox founder, said in the release that he has been working with McGoogan in El Dorado "meeting customers, setting up systems, developing relationships with the trades and building a motivated team."

"But mainly, I have been listening to people's thoughts on what a 21st century Minute Man needs to look, feel and taste like," he said. "So many folks love this idea and we have to get it right."

Smith called Minute Man an "Arkansas heritage brand and beloved restaurant."

The chain originated in Little Rock in 1948 and later had 57 locations in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana.