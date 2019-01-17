State Capitol briefs

Senate OKs letting Legislature recess

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution allowing the House and Senate to recess today and reconvene Tuesday. The measure cleared the House on Tuesday.

House Concurrent Resolution 1002 by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, states that Arkansas Code Annotated 10-2-208 provides that neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate is allowed to convene in session nor are any of their committees allowed to meet on the third Monday in January out of respect for civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and in observation of his birthday.

The Senate and House approval of the resolution is required for a four-day recess because Article 5, Section 28, of the Arkansas Constitution provides that neither house of the General Assembly may adjourn for more than three days without consent of the other House.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Religious freedom day given approval

The Senate and the House approved resolutions declaring Wednesday to be religious freedom day.

Senate Resolution 1, by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, honored the anniversary of the enactment of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom and "affirms that religious freedom is a fundamental human right."

The Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom was drafted by Thomas Jefferson, who considered it one of his greatest achievements, and it was enacted Jan. 16, 1786. The statute was the forerunner of the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, according to SR1.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, sponsored the companion measure, House Resolution 1002.

-- Michael R. Wickline

First expenses bill moves to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1037, which cleared the House on Tuesday.

The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for the House of Representatives' interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $45,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first appropriation that the General Assembly must pass before approving other appropriation bills.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senators told to put changes in writing

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday ended its practice of allowing senators to simply describe out loud their amendments to various bills.

The new chairman of the committee, Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, said the Judiciary Committee was the only panel in the Senate that continued to allow voice amendments. A rule change approved at the committee's first meeting Wednesday will require all future amendments to bills to be introduced in writing.

The only exception is for "technical" amendments, such as adding a comma or making a grammatical correction.

The Judiciary Committee is typically one of the busiest committees in the Senate, and Clark said that having the staff try to write down substantive changes being proposed by senators added confusion and delays to the legislative process.

A rule change approved by the full Senate last year shifted some of the workload off the Judiciary Committee by moving certain gun bills to the Committee on City, County and Local Affairs.

The new change got its first test later Wednesday, when Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, successfully proposed a "technical" amendment to a bill regarding sex offenders by changing the word "or" to "and."

-- John Moritz

Metro on 01/17/2019