Police: 3 masked men break into Arkansas home, put gun to child's head

Three masked men broke into a northeast Arkansas home early Thursday and demanded money while holding a child at gunpoint, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were called to a home on Stallings Lane around 2 a.m. in reference to an aggravated residential burglary.

One of the occupants of the home said three black men who were wearing masks and armed with handguns kicked in the front door, held a gun to child's head and demanded money. The victim said after a period of time, the assailants fled in a dark-colored four-door car.

Sally Smith, a spokeswoman for the agency, said items were taken from the home, but she couldn't release further details because it is an active investigation.

No injuries were reported and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.