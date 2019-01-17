2 people killed, officer injured in eastern Arkansas police shooting

Two people died and an officer was hurt Wednesday night after a police shooting in West Memphis.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North 18th Street. A driver began ramming police vehicles after an officer tried to stop him, leading other officers to begin shooting, according to a prepared statement by West Memphis Police.

Authorities said a man and woman died at the scene. Their names haven't been released.

A police officer was released from the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a car.

Arkansas State Police is reviewing the shooting and said it plans to turn over its findings to the county prosecutor's office.