Two papers move to weekly printing

Two Arkansas newspapers announced Wednesday that they would only publish once a week as they shift to a daily digital focus.

Beginning Feb. 20, the Camden News and the Banner-News in Magnolia will only publish print editions on Wednesday morning each week. However, the papers will continue to produce digital replica front pages of the newspapers six days a week, including Saturday, the newspaper's publisher, Walter E. Hussman Jr., said in a letter to subscribers published in both newspaper's print editions.

"We realize the future of newspapers and journalism is digital," Hussman said on Wednesday. "Our company just rolled out a new and improved website that we think is more user friendly. Also, as a subscriber you have all-access to the digital replica editions."

The Camden News has served the community since 1929 and and the Banner-News has been around since 1928, but with over a 75 percent decline in U.S. newspaper ad revenue since 2006, the papers have been operating at a loss.

State Desk on 01/17/2019