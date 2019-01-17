Evan Mawarire, an activist and pastor who helped mobilize people to protest against the increase in fuel prices, is arrested Wednesday at his residence in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Activist detained over Zimbabwe unrest

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe police armed with AK-47 rifles detained a prominent activist and pastor on Wednesday, part of the arrests of more than 600 people, in a harsh crackdown over protests against dramatic fuel price increases in the economically shattered country.

State security minister Owen Ncube announced the arrests on television and thanked security forces for “standing firm” in the face of the country’s most serious unrest since deadly postelection violence in August.

While some hungry Harare residents reported being tear-gassed by police when they ventured out for bread, President Emmerson Mnangagwa denounced what he called “wanton violence and cynical destruction.” He noted a right to protest and said he understands the “pain and frustration,” but he appeared to side with authorities who blame the opposition for unrest.

Pastor Evan Mawarire was clutching a Bible when police bundled him into their car in the capital. He had organized what became nationwide anti-government protests in 2016 against mismanagement and former President Robert Mugabe’s long stay in power.

“They are alleging that he incited violence through Twitter and other forms of social media in the central business district,” said Beatrice Mtetwa, the pastor’s lawyer.

There were widespread reports of violence as Zimbabwe faced a third day of protests over what has become the world’s most expensive gasoline.

The British minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, on Tuesday noted “worrying levels of violence” and urged restraint by Zimbabwe’s security forces.

U.S. holding Iranian-American, Iran says

TEHRAN, Iran — A prominent American anchorman on Iranian state television’s English-language service has been arrested by the FBI after flying into the U.S., the broadcaster reported Wednesday. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The reported detention of Press TV’s Marzieh Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin of New Orleans, comes as Iran faces increasing criticism of its own arrests of dual citizens and others with Western ties, previously used as bargaining chips in negotiations with world powers.

Iran’s state broadcaster held a news conference and started a hashtag campaign for Hashemi, using the same techniques families with loved ones held in the Islamic Republic use to highlight their cases.

“We will not spare any legal action” to help her, said Paiman Jebeli, deputy chief of Iran’s state IRIB broadcaster.

Press TV said Hashemi, who has worked at the state broadcaster service for 25 years, had been arrested after arriving Sunday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Jebeli alleged that her son, Reza Hashemi, had been arrested as well.

Canadian’s abduction reported in Africa

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — A Canadian has been kidnapped by suspected extremists in Burkina Faso near its border with Niger, the West African nation’s security ministry said Wednesday.

The Canadian man, identified as Kirk Woodman, was abducted overnight during a raid on a mining site in Tiabongou, about 12 miles from Mansila in Yagha province, said ministry spokesman Jean Paul Badoum. Woodman worked for the Progress Mineral Mining Co.

Burkina Faso recently declared a state of emergency in the region as attacks by Islamic extremists increase, especially along the border with Niger and Mali.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said her government has seen the reports of the kidnapping.

“There are serious reports he has been kidnapped. We are in touch with authorities in Burkina Faso and the authorities there and the relevant Canadian agencies are very much engaged in this difficult situation,” she said.

West Africa’s Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in recent years by extremists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State organization.

Burkina Faso is part of a five-nation regional counterterror force, the G5 Sahel, that was set up in 2017.

U.N. cites 890 deaths in Congo clashes

GENEVA — The U.N. human-rights office said “credible sources” indicate that at least 890 people were killed last month during three days of clashes among villages in western Congo.

Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. human-rights chief, said the perpetrators should be brought to justice over such “shocking violence” that broke out between the Banunu and Batende communities in the Mai-Ndombe province.

Her office said it has opened an investigation, along with national authorities in Congo.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York that according to the sources, at least 82 other people were injured during the clashes in four villages.

The rights office said Wednesday that hundreds of houses and buildings were also burned down or pillaged in the violence, and an estimated 16,000 people sought refuge in neighboring Republic of Congo across the Congo River.

The violence from Dec. 16-18 came just days before Congo’s presidential election.