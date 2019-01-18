Arkansas issues first 6 licenses to sell medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has issued its first six licenses for companies to sell medical marijuana in the state.

The Department of Finance and Administration on Friday said six of the 32 dispensaries the state Medical Marijuana Commission had announced it would license have paid the $15,000 licensing fee and posted the $100,000 performance bond. A DFA spokesman said the department anticipates the remaining companies will continue to pay and post the bond over the next week.

The dispensaries can begin building or preparing facilities but must pass a final inspection before they can open.

One of the five cultivation facilities licensed by the state last week was the first get approval to begin growing medical marijuana. It said it expects to have the marijuana available for dispensaries in April.