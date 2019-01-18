Arkansas police captain resigns after being investigated over 'inappropriate text messages'

Pea Ridge Police Department Capt. Eric Lyle submitted his resignation to interim police chief Capt. Chris Olson Friday, according to city attorney Shane Perry.

Lyle's resignation letter cited personal and health reasons, and is effective Jan. 28. The police captain has been on leave this past week per his own request, Perry said.

Lyle was the subject of an investigation by the city following the revelation of a cellphone text from Lyle to another police officer, Perry said.

"The investigation does center around inappropriate text messages," Perry said.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree was out of town and unavailable for comment.

Lyle was promoted from lieutenant to captain in December as part of a department restructuring, according to Olson.

In March 2017, Lyle was promoted to lieutenant. He had been in law enforcement for 12 years and employed at Pea Ridge for more than five years. He was the 2016 Pea Ridge Police Officer of the Year and completed the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice System School of Law Enforcement Supervision.