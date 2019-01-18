Sections
Attorney appointed for ex-lawmaker in Arkansas bribery case

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:58 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — An attorney has been appointed to represent a former Arkansas lawmaker facing federal charges in what prosecutors say was a bribery scheme with an ex-judge.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Harris on Friday appointed J. Blake Hendrix to represent former state Sen. Gilbert Baker. She said a financial affidavit shows the former lawmaker cannot afford a private attorney.

A federal grand jury last week charged Baker with conspiracy, bribery and wire fraud in a scheme involving former Judge Michael Maggio.

Maggio admitted in 2015 to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home company owner, then reducing a jury award against that company by millions of dollars.

  • Knuckleball1
    January 18, 2019 at 8:15 p.m.

    What happened to all the money that was handled under the table.??? Someone needs to dig into the books of this thief.
