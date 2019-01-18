Authorities ID man, 36, who died in Fort Smith tractor-trailer fire

Authorities have identified a man who died behind a Fort Smith business after a tractor-trailer he was in caught fire.

Police in Fort Smith said Friday they found Jacob Demery, 36, inside the trailer that was completely engulfed by fire Wednesday evening behind Marck Recycling at 301 N. Second St.

Fire Marshal Carey St. Cyr told the Democrat-Gazette on Thursday that officials believe Demery was likely homeless and seeking refuge from the cold. Property owners told him they often see homeless people in the trailers during the colder months.

Witnesses at the scene described trying to help Demery escape the trailer when they noticed it was on fire, according to a police report.

Demery reportedly told people outside of the trailer that he couldn’t get out of the trailer before the flames fully engulfed it, the report stated.

Authorities found Demery’s body in the middle of the trailer after firefighters extinguished the blaze, St. Cyr said.

Authorities were still investigating what caused the fire.