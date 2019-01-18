Highly recruited 4-star safety Jalen Catalon commits to Hogs

— Arkansas landed one of its top targets for the 2019 class in highly recruited safety Jalen Catalon announcing his commitment to the Hogs during a ceremony at his school on Friday afternoon.

Catalon, 5-10, 180 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy, chose the Razorbacks over Texas, TCU and Oklahoma in his school's gymnasium. He officially visited the four finalists.

He also held scholarship offers from Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Florida, Nebraska and others.

A consensus 4-star prospect by recruiting services, Catalon is also rated a 4-star recruit by CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming.

Landing the safety is a big deal for the Razorbacks, Lemming said.

“He’s a major catch, one of the better athletes in the metroplex,” Lemming said. “I was very impressed with him when I saw him a year ago. His junior film was fantastic. Intelligent player who can play corner or safety. Hard hitter who loves to stick his nose into the action. Terrific range and instincts.”

Catalon is the fourth defensive back commitment or signee to be rated a 4-star prospect by various services.

Early enrollees Devin Bush, Greg Brooks Jr. and pledge Adonis Otey are 4-star cornerbacks while defensive back Malik Chavis and safety Myles Brooks are rated 3-star recruits.

Legacy coach Chris Melson has produced Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson, the 22nd player taken in first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and former Razorbacks cornerback Tevin Mitchel, who was selected by the Redskins in the 2015 draft.

Catalon is the best player in the school’s 12-year history.

“Well, he’s an impactful player on both sides,” Melson said. “He’s just an incredible playmaker when he’s out there and he’s the best player we’ve ever had here.”

Catalon made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in July and an official visit for the Alabama game on Oct. 6 along with two of his teammates and Arkansas signees – defensive linemen Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson Jr..

Texas coaches made an in-home visit with Catalon and his parents on Thursday. Then came an in-home visit from coach Chad Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis, safeties coach Ron Cooper and lead recruiter and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

Catalon suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of his senior season, but as a junior, he was named The Dallas Morning News' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after recording 101 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 5 recovered fumbles.

Catalon also started at quarterback and passed for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the Broncos to the 5A Division II state semifinals.

He was named The Associated Press' Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A Defensive MVP as a sophomore after recording 196 tackles, 10 interceptions, 7 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble.