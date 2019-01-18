Hog commit Jalen Catalon's highlights

Arkansas safety commitment Jalen Catalon missed the vast majority of his senior season due to injury, but his junior highlights were outstanding.

Catalon, 5-10, 180 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy, chose the Razorbacks over Texas, TCU and Oklahoma in his school's gymnasium.

He's rated a 4-star recruit by CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. He was named The Dallas Morning News' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after recording 101 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 5 recovered fumbles as a junior.

Catalon also started at quarterback and passed for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the Broncos to the 5A Division II state semifinals.