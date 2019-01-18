• Nick Naydev of Vancouver, British Columbia, was banned by the Royal Caribbean International cruise line after he posted video on social media of him jumping off an 11-story-high deck into the water more than 100 feet below during a cruise in the Bahamas.

• Shade Simmons, who was working at a restaurant drive-thru window in Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested after police said she flung cooked chicken at a customer who had just recorded her taking his money and handling his food without first washing her hands or putting on gloves as required by state rules.

• Michael Johnson, a police lieutenant in Huntsville, Ala., said a man angry over a carryout order at an IHOP restaurant opened fire, killing one employee and wounding another before being fatally shot by the wounded worker.

• Steven Todhunter, 25, of Wilsonville, Ala., faces aggravated-child-abuse charges after police say that over a year's time he repeatedly placed a child in a clothes dryer and turned it on, sometimes using a chair to secure the dryer door.

• Majid Dedihaban, 35, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement computer engineer suspected of repeatedly texting someone he thought was a teenage girl, seeking to lure her to California to fulfill a "daddy-daughter" sex fantasy, was arrested in San Diego after it turned out he had been texting a Palm Beach County, Fla., sheriff's deputy posing as the girl.

• James Michael Ferguson, 39, led Franklin County, Tenn., deputies on a car chase and then shot an arrow at them when they arrived at his home to arrest him, authorities said.

• Maimuna Hassan, 40, of Mankato, Minn., faces child-endangerment and other charges after a car seat holding her 2-year-old child tumbled from her car's back seat as Hassan turned a corner, police said.

• Lessie Butler, sheriff of Lawrence County, Miss., said a 72-year-old woman and her daughter initially escaped from their burning home in Monticello, but the mother ran back into the building to get her two dogs, and she and the dogs perished in the blaze.

• William Novak, 35, of Phoenix, who as a joke responded to an email mistakenly sent to him inviting him to a bachelor party in Vermont for a man he didn't know, subsequently received a bona fide invitation and raised enough money through online fundraising to pay for the last-minute trip.

