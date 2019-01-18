Latest forecast calls for up to inch of snow in parts of Arkansas

Up to an inch of snow is possible across a large part of Arkansas on Saturday as arctic air moves into the region, the National Weather Service said.

The agency's office in North Little Rock said parts of western, northern and eastern Arkansas may see a dusting to an inch of snowfall with precipitation ending by midnight Saturday.

By Sunday morning, low temperatures in the state will be in the 10s and 20s, the weather service said, and the wind will make it feel as cold as the single digits.

"The rapid onset of sub-freezing temperatures Saturday into Sunday may generate slick spots on elevated road surfaces," the weather service said, warning of potential "minor travel impacts" and frozen pipes.

It will be coldest in Northwest and northern Arkansas. In Fayetteville, a low temperature of 14 and a wind chill of 4 is forecast on Sunday morning.

Winds are expected to increase Friday into Saturday before decreasing on Sunday. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible, forecasters said.

Scroll down for weather service graphics providing more details on the forecast: