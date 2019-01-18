• Buckingham Palace says the 97-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been in a car accident but wasn't injured. The palace said the two-vehicle accident happened Thursday afternoon near Sandringham Estate, the queen's country retreat in eastern England. The Norfolk Constabulary says officers responded to a reported collision, and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries. The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he wasn't hurt. Britain's Press Association quoted a palace spokesman saying the Duke of Edinburgh, the title Philip received on his wedding day, was driving one of the cars. He had a passenger in the car, but the spokesman did not reveal who it was, the Press Association reported.

• More than 200 items belonging to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield, have been purchased in an estate sale in Michigan. Items sold in the American Eagle Auction & Appraisal Company online auction this month included a red wedding dress, signed memorabilia and awards Gilbert received, The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported. Interest in the sale exceeded expectations, said auction house owner Kenny Lindsay. The online auction catalog received about 58,000 views and more than 300 bids were placed. "The amount of exposure the auction got was off the charts," Lindsay said, though he declined to disclose how much money was raised during the auction. Lindsay said one standout item was a photograph signed by the cast of Little House on the Prairie that the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum in Minnesota purchased for $1,200.

• Former CBS CEO Les Moonves is fighting the company's decision to deny his $120 million severance package after his firing over sexual misconduct allegations. CBS announced the development in a filing Wednesday with the Security Exchange Commission. CBS said Moonves has demanded binding arbitration proceedings to challenge the decision. CBS' board of directors denied Moonves his severance after concluding that he violated company policy and was uncooperative with an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. The ruling came after a five-month investigation into the conduct of one of television's most influential figures. Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.

