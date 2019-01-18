Police: Masked gunman shoots man, 22, in leg during robbery

A 22-year-old Arkansas man was wounded after an armed robber shot him in the shin outside a south Little Rock home Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Little Rock Police Department report, the shooter approached the man from behind shouting “Give me all you got” before firing a single shot into his leg and then fleeing on foot.

The shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Dreher Lane, according to the report, but police said they did not find a crime scene at that address.

Authorities were investigating the shooting as a robbery.

Arkansas State Police later stopped a car on South Woodrow Street and West 7th Street where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency services brought him to UAMS Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The report described the shooter as wearing all black clothes, including a jacket and a ski mask. No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.