Police in Hot Springs ask residents to be on lookout for Texas man accused of sexual assault of child

Authorities in Hot Springs say they are investigating the possibility that a Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a child is hiding in central Arkansas.

The Hot Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Cliff Allen Richardson, 49, of Kingsland, Texas. Richardson is charged with several counts of sexual assault of a minor in Texas, the department said.

A spokesman for the Hot Springs Police said the department received a tip from authorities in Texas that Richardson may be in the area. He has reportedly previously worked in construction, landscaping and other odd jobs.

Police describe Richardson as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said Richardson may be driving white Chevrolet pickup with a wooden bed cover, adding that he could also be staying in a camper trailer.

Police are warning people to not approach Richardson and to call 911 if they see him.