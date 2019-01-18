Remains of Arkansas man missing since 2013 identified

Authorities have identified the remains of a 47-year-old Arkansas man who went missing more than five years ago, following the results of a state DNA test released Friday.

Officials said the State Crime Lab matched the skeletal remains to James Doyle Murray, a Jonesboro man whose mother reported him missing on July 7, 2013.

Police discovered Murray’s remains in November 2018 on the south side of Jonesboro in a wooded area near a softball complex.

Authorities did not release a cause of death.

Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said police do not suspect foul play.

According to police records, Murray’s mother reported him missing after he didn’t stop by her home to pick up a piece of mail.

She told a Jonesboro police officer that Murray would often check in with her at least once a month, according to the report.

The report said the last time she heard from her son was in December 2012.