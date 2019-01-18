Teammates and future Hogs thrilled about Catalon committing to Razorbacks

Highly recruited safety Jalen Catalon's commitment to Arkansas on Friday thrilled the fan base, along with two teammates who have already signed with the Razorbacks.

When Catalon (5-10, 180 pounds) of Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over Texas, TCU and Oklahoma, he was also setting up a reunion with defensive linemen Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson Jr.

Carter couldn't contain his excitement.

“This feeling couldn’t get no better,” Carter said. “Man, this is a good feeling.”

Jackson was fired up after Catalon announced his decision to play at Arkansas.

“I’ve been playing with him for two years now and he’s taught me a lot of things, and I’ve taught him a lot of things," Jackson said. "So just being able to go to battle for him another four or maybe five years is just…man, I don’t know how to explain it. I’m just excited. We’re about to tear up the SEC up for real."

Carter and Jackson have been recruiting Catalon since their commitments.

“I’ve been staying in his ear,” Carter said. “Me and all of the coaches. We’ve just been staying in his ear. Just telling him about the opportunity Arkansas has it’s own possibilities and how he will fit into our system and how he could be a big-time playmaker on the field.”

Carter (6-3, 265 pounds) narrowed his list of scholarship offers to Arkansas, Wisconsin and Michigan State before pledging to the Hogs. He also had offers from Texas, Florida, TCU, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Minnesota and others.

He said the Razorback fans will see a special player in Catalon.

“They’re getting everything,” Carter said. “It’s going to be crazy for the next four to five years. I can’t wait.”

He said being able to attend college with Catalon is a "blessing."

“I love that man so much," Carter said. "We grew up together. We’ve been going to school together since the fifth grade. I remember the first day I met him.”

Jackson (6-0, 290) picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Clemson, Texas Tech, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and others. He recruited Catalon hard.

“Sometimes I would make him mad and I would stop for like a day or two, but I would get right back on him and tell him to come to college with me and TC," Jackson said. "I guess it worked.”