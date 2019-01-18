Sections
In video, Trump gives support to March for Life participants

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:58 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Anti-abortion activists march towards the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is promising protesters demonstrating against abortion rights that he will veto any bill that "weakens the protection of human life."

Trump spoke via video Friday to participants in this year's March for Life on the National Mall.

The first march took place on the west steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year after the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. Thousands braved the cold to attend Friday's event.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the event, listed actions the administration has taken over the past two years to deter abortions.

Trump noted that the administration has ensured foreign aid doesn't flow to organizations that promote abortion. Pence credited Trump with nominating conservative judges to the federal bench.

  • LRDawg
    January 18, 2019 at 5:08 p.m.

    2nd Amendment "weakens the protection of human life".....just look at the numbers on gun violence in America. Or is he only talking about pre-natal life? Make it clear Trump so we can hold your feet to the fire
