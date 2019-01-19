Anti-abortion crowd hears from Trump, Pence

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence surprised thousands of protesters demonstrating against abortion on the National Mall by making unannounced speeches at Friday's March for Life.

Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, strode onstage to the delighted cheers of a roaring crowd carrying anti-abortion posters and banners. Then Pence concluded his remarks with a second surprise: Trump, who addressed the march by video feed last year, had again prepared videotaped remarks for the marchers.

"When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty and the human soul and the majesty of God's creation. We know that every life has meaning," Trump said in his video, before listing his administration's anti-abortion actions and vowing to reject any legislation passed by the new Democrat-controlled House that "weakens" the campaign to block abortion access.

He said he signed a letter to Congress on Friday announcing his intent to veto any such law.

Pence gave a similar list of anti-abortion actions, including Trump's appointment of conservative judges to powerful appellate courts across the country, and his reinstatement of the Mexico City policy that bans U.S. government funding for any foreign aid organization linked to abortion. "Listen to the truth," he said. He then cited a biblical verse: "Know that He who said, 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you' also said 'I will never forsake you.'"

Daniel Pierini, 16, was among those cheering, thrilled to hear Pence describe the president's reinstatement of the Mexico City policy, which he supports. "I like how he explained what the president had done so far for the pro-life movement," he said, adding that he is a fan of Trump and Pence except for their opposition to rights for transgender Americans, because he has transgender friends.

Standing with classmates from his Christian school in Forest Hills, Pa., Pierini said his mother had a troubled pregnancy -- a doctor told her that she was at risk of a miscarriage or could die from carrying her pregnancy to term, Pierini said -- but she chose not to abort and give birth to him. Now, he hopes, the Supreme Court with two conservative justices appointed by Trump will overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

Since the March for Life began in 1974, the year after the Roe v. Wade decision, the crowd has been largely youthful, including Catholic school students who ride buses from all over the country to attend the march. In recent years, march organizers said they have tried to welcome a broader group of people who oppose abortion. In addition to the march's Catholic core, an Evangelicals for Life conference now draws a sizable contingent. Other groups march in step, like Secular Pro-Life and Democrats for Life of America.

However, last year, when Trump addressed the crowd, some complained that the president distanced those who aren't fans of Trump from the anti-abortion movement. In this shifting environment, the march leaders picked science as their theme this year -- under the headline, "Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science."

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini and other leaders of the movement said before the march that they wanted to include a politically diverse audience of anyone who opposes abortion. Mancini touted the equal balance in speakers this year, two Republican congressmen and two Democrats, one of whom is a state legislator.

But on Friday, Trump and Pence spoke again. And again, some said they were unhappy to associate the anti-abortion movement with a president they dislike.

"I think the most dangerous thing we ever did is make this a partisan issue. It's a human-rights issue," said Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa, 35, president of a group called New Wave Feminists that traveled with about 50 marchers to the event. She gave birth as a teenager, she said, so she understands the plight of women considering abortion.

She traveled from Dallas to attend the march and said her group will participate in both the March for Life and the Women's March today, a march which demonstrates against Trump and Republican policies. "We really want to challenge the GOP to be consistently pro-life," she said. "What about children at the border? ... They're doing a lot of things that are anti-life."

She would like to see more Democrats who oppose abortion rights elected to office, she said.

