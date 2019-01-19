Sections
Still no sign of lost couple after Lake Harrison emptied, dredged

by Bill Bowden | Today at 4:30 a.m. 10comments

Lake Harrison has been drained and dredged but the bodies of a missing couple haven't been found, said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

"The lake has been cleared," Graddy said Friday. "At this time they are not in the lake."

John and Amy Villines have been missing since a Nov. 30 flash flood swept their SUV off Highland Avenue, just south of Capps Road. The vehicle was found lodged against a bridge over a drainage ditch near Ridge Avenue, about a half-mile from the lake. One window was broken out.

Authorities believed the couple escaped from the vehicle but water carried them downstream, through a tunnel under downtown Harrison and into Lake Harrison.

Lake Harrison is formed by a weir, or low dam, on Crooked Creek.

After a thorough search of the drainage ditch, tunnel and Crooked Creek below the lake, the city began draining the lake in mid-December.

Mayor Jerry Jackson said the lake isn't totally drained. Rain kept filling it back up. In some places the lake is dry, but in others it has 3 or 4 feet of water.

Jackson said the water level was low enough that an excavator could be moved into the lake bed to scoop up debris on the bottom.

"We really thought yesterday we were going to find them," Jackson said Friday. "We know 100 percent they're not there. It's so mind-boggling. We, honest to God, don't know now. It's got us all so confused. We'll never quit [looking for them]."

Graddy said the drainage ditch that flows into the lake and Crooked Creek below the lake will be searched again. Jackson said dogs will be taken in to walk the creek banks and also will be taken down the creek in a boat.

"For 40 days, people have scoured the shores, they floated the creek, we dug out the lake, we've done everything we know to do," Graddy said. "We're at a loss."

Harrison Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Pace said John Villines' T-shirt, sweatpants and wallet were found below the weir on Crooked Creek shortly after the search began.

Jackson said the Villineses made a 911 call Nov. 30 saying their vehicle had been swept off the road. A witness in another vehicle also called 911, he said.

Jackson said some people have speculated that the couple are still alive somewhere, but that's not the case.

"We are 100 percent certain this was a tragedy," he said.

Metro on 01/19/2019

Print Headline: Still no sign of lost couple after Lake Harrison emptied, dredged

Comments

  • RBear
    January 19, 2019 at 6:44 a.m.

    While I sympathize with the family, the city spent $400,000 (estimate from prior D-G article) to find nothing. Sometimes it's best to accept that your loved ones may not be found and celebrate their lives. The body is not the soul.
  • arkateacher54
    January 19, 2019 at 8:16 a.m.

    Do they not have people who can dive in Harrison? Typical stupid, pointless, wasteful gubmint decision, that accomplished nothing.
  • CartoonDude
    January 19, 2019 at 10:21 a.m.

    They should have spent more money on making sure it can't happen again.
  • Vickie55
    January 19, 2019 at 10:34 a.m.

    Teacher, do you not think divers were the first thing they used? Cartoondude, if you can figure out how to prevent flash floods you should let people know. Rbear, legally they cannot be declared dead for 7 years. In the meantime what happens to their property, their business, their minor children?
  • HarleyOwner
    January 19, 2019 at 12:18 p.m.

    Maybe they faked their death.Don't dead bodies eventually float? Certainly a mystery worthy of a TV show.
  • NoUserName
    January 19, 2019 at 12:27 p.m.

    As I recall, what that previous ADG article ALSO said was that the city periodically drains the lake anyway. I believe this was earlier than the city normally would drain it, but it isn't like the city doesn't routinely spend this money doing the same thing.
  • MaxCady
    January 19, 2019 at 12:41 p.m.

    They'll find them where they least expect it.
  • RBear
    January 19, 2019 at 1:14 p.m.

    NUN periodic as in every five years. From the article, "Sherrell said the city normally drains and cleans out the lake about once every five years. It last did so two years ago."
    ...
    Vickie the family can petition to have the couple declared dead earlier if there is overwhelming evidence for the declaration, which there would appear to be in this case.
  • NoUserName
    January 19, 2019 at 1:23 p.m.

    Yes. That jives with my memory. And?
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 19, 2019 at 1:41 p.m.

    must have been the kkk right democrats? ooo look over there behind that fence its kkk!!!
    eeeeeek!!
    neo nazi predator males everywhere!
