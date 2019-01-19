Arkansas man arrested after car crash kills woman in Rogers

A Northwest Arkansas man told police he was "on acid" after running a red light and fatally striking a 26-year-old motorist in Rogers, according to an affidavit Thursday related to multiple felonies he faces.

Authorities said Andrew Scheffler, 19, of Rogers was one of the drivers in Wednesday's crash that happened just after 6 p.m. at South Eighth Street and West Price Lane.

An Arkansas State Police report said Scheffler ran a red light and hit Lindsey Frame of Rogers. She was driving a Pontiac Grand Am with three passengers, including a child, the report said.

Frame died at the hospital, according to the report.

Rogers police said officers arrested Scheffler after he fled the crash scene on foot. Officers eventually caught up with Scheffler near South Eighth Street and West New Hope Road, the affidavit said.

Scheffler declined to answer officers' questions, telling them, "I'm still lost in my mind on acid," according to a Rogers Police Department report.

An officer walked Scheffler back to his patrol car, where Scheffler opened the driver's side door and got into the driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

Scheffler struck the officer in the face as the officer tried to remove him from the patrol car, injuring the officer's nose, the affidavit said. The officer removed Scheffler from the vehicle and arrested him, and he was transported to the Police Department.

He faces felony robbery, burglary and battery charges in Benton County.

Police are investigating the crash. A Rogers police spokesman said additional criminal charges could follow.

Scheffler is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.

Court records show Scheffler has pending charges stemming from a felony drug arrest last year in Benton County.

