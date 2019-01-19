Crowd gathers at state Capitol for Rally for Reproductive Justice; speakers focus on activism, human rights

The halls of the Arkansas State Capitol rang with cheers and calls to action on Saturday, as a crowd gathered for the state’s ninth annual Rally for Reproductive Justice.

Though the event marked the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States, a panel of speakers focused more broadly on activism and human rights.

“We must fight for everyone and be intentional and accessible about it,” Little Rock college student and activist Maria Meneses said from the podium. “When you walk out of these doors, keep your head held high and remember that you are fighting for your ancestors.”

Other speakers included Jennifer Lusk, a longtime Little Rock School District teacher, and Pamela Merritt, the founder of abortion access network Reproaction.

“I fight for human rights, and I fight to win,” Merritt said.

Less than a dozen pro-life protestors gathered outside the room where the rally took place, though no physical confrontations took place.

The rally typically takes place on the steps of the state Capitol, but was moved indoors due to the weather. Still, attendees chanted and cheered, carrying signs with feminist slogans.

