Trump offers immigration deal to end shutdown

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:38 p.m. 27comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks about the partial government shutdown, immigration and border security in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — In a bid to break the shutdown and fund his long-promised border wall, President Donald Trump on Saturday offered to extend temporary protection for young people in the U.S. illegally who were brought here as children. But while Trump cast the move as a "common-sense compromise," Democrats were quick to dismiss it as a "nonstarter."

Trump declared in a statement from the White House that he was "here today to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border."

In advance of Trump's remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the expected proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown was "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable." The California Democrat said Trump's expected offer was "not a good-faith effort" to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said Trump's proposal is simply "more hostage taking." The protections for immigrants that Trump is offering to temporarily revive are legal shields that Trump took away in the first place, he said.

The New York Democrat said Trump's plan offers "one-sided and ineffective remedies," adding that once Trump signs bills reopening government, negotiations would then be possible.

Seeking to cast the plan as a bipartisan way forward, Trump said he had support from "rank-and-file" Democrats, as top Democrats made clear they had not been consulted. He also said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would bring the legislation to a vote this week, though Democrats appeared likely to block it. McConnell had previously stated that no vote should be held in the Senate until Trump and Democrats agreed on a bill.

Trump listed a series of White House immigration funding demands, including $5.7 billion for the wall he argues is needed on humanitarian and security grounds. He said it would not be a concrete structure "from sea to shining sea," but rather "steel barriers in high-priority locations."

To ensure wall funding, Trump said he would extend protections for young people brought to the country as children, known as "Dreamers," as well as for those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

Administration officials said the protections would apply only to those currently in the Obama-era program shielding them from deportation, and the temporary protected status would apply to those who currently have it and have been in the U.S. since 2011. That means people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti — countries that saw the status revoked since Trump took office — would get a reprieve.

Democrats criticized Trump's proposal because it didn't seem to be a permanent solution for those immigrants and because it includes money for the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the party strongly opposes. Democrats also want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments

  • RBear
    January 19, 2019 at 3:46 p.m.

    No permanent DACA, no deal. Come to the table and talk about it, Trump. This time don't walk out of the room after your first demand is rejected. Stay and negotiate like a man, not a wimp. It shows Pelosi owns you if you walk out.
    ...
    Oh, and open the government first.
  • FordP
    January 19, 2019 at 3:53 p.m.

    This is like watching a wrestling cage match in slow motion.

    Trump holds the cards in this hand. He could care less about who gets hurt or hindered or inconvenienced. The country needs this fixed and the Democratic party has no excuses for continuing the fight.

    The optics of the democrats is beyond weird. End ICE? 70%, no make that 80%, oh what the heck... make it 85% tax rates? Really? Free education, free healthcare, free 'fill in the blank' for all? Really? This is responsible government?

    The 2020 primary will be a race to make us look like Siberia--Venezuela style Siberia. Bread lines and all!

    This will be over in days. No sense reading any of the news until, oh, about Friday... All the fake news stories will be flushed out by then.
  • JA40
    January 19, 2019 at 3:57 p.m.

    Oh large mouth: "Mexico will pay for the wall'. REMEMBER?????
  • RBear
    January 19, 2019 at 3:59 p.m.

    And then we see FordP going BSC. "End ICE? 70%, no make that 80%, oh what the heck... make it 85% tax rates? Really? Free education, free healthcare, free 'fill in the blank' for all? Really? This is responsible government?" What? This is why we are divided. When right wingers go BSC like this, there's no middle ground.
  • GeneralMac
    January 19, 2019 at 4:05 p.m.

    RBear.....before you go on personal attacks, everythin mentioned is what many prominant Democrats have demanded.

    Personal attacks.......apples don't fall far from the tree.

    Did your dad soecialize with personal attacks when he couldn't face the truth?
  • seitan
    January 19, 2019 at 4:08 p.m.

    GM. You come on these threads all the time and call people names. And now you are worried about personal attacks, like you don't do it?
  • 23cal
    January 19, 2019 at 4:12 p.m.


    Seems like we already had DACA, and Trump took it away pending a court case. Now he wants to give it back TEMPORARILY if he gets $5.7 billion dollars for a PERMANENT wall. This is so we can have three years to make effective and fair immigration reform.
    *
    Who doesn't realize that once he gets the money his Republican majority senate will NEVER------NEVER, NEVER, NEVER----agree to any kind of immigration reform that would be acceptable to the Democrats. For those who haven't been paying attention: they have had forever to do so and have failed to do so. This is the most imaginary carrot you could possibly think of. Give me money now and your immigration reform check is in the mail.
    *
    Nope on a rope.
    *
    This is not reasonable. This isn't fair. However, he is always screaming about negotiating, and I would have to admit it is a good initial negotiating position.
  • wolfman
    January 19, 2019 at 4:13 p.m.

    no deal. Spend the 5.7 billion on education. INFRASTRUCTURE and the homeless, veterans..etc.

  • RBear
    January 19, 2019 at 4:22 p.m.

    fake nope, that's not the positions of the Democratic Party. Maybe fringe elements like the fringes on the right such as racist Rep. King. So I can characterize ALL Republicans as racists based on King's statements? No clue, trailer troll.
  • seitan
    January 19, 2019 at 4:29 p.m.

    Agree with Wolfman.
