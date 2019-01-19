Two killed in West Memphis police shooting ID'd as South Carolina couple

Authorities on Saturday identified a man and woman killed Wednesday in a police shooting in West Memphis.

Megan Brooke Rivera, 32, and De’Angelo Jamar Brown, 30, both of Lancaster, South Carolina, were fatally shot in the 800 block of North 18th Street, according to a news release by Arkansas State Police. West Memphis police said in a statement on Thursday that the driver rammed police vehicles after an officer tried to stop him, leading other officers to begin shooting.



Both Rivera and Brown died at the scene, authorities said. A police officer who was run over by the car was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon called the shooting “unfortunate” and wrote that the officers involved in the shooting were “relieved of duty” pending an investigation by Arkansas State Police.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.