'18 Between Party chance for all attendees to catch up

Eric McDaniel and Dr. Chad Rodgers once again lent their round, innocent-looking coffee table to dancing celebrants during the couple's yearly Between Party.

So named because it falls in an otherwise event wasteland between Christmas and New Year's, the 2018 incarnation took place Dec. 28 at the men's Hillcrest home. The party attracts a diverse crowd of professionals who come to escape holiday-dinner leftovers, catch up with the hosts and one another, and just have fun ... no formalities or agenda required.

As is tradition, guests filled up on pizza, sweet nibbles and libations while socializing at various spots on the home's first floor, as well as the outdoor patio and fireplace area. Later in the evening, popular dance music was cued up for hosts and guests alike to take turns on the table.

High Profile on 01/20/2019