18-year-old dead after Pine Bluff shooting, police say

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Pine Bluff on Saturday night, the second homicide in the city this year, authorities said.

Police responding to a shooting call at 2402 McConnell Circle shortly before 9:30 p.m. found Tony White suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

White was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries just before 11 p.m., the release states.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.