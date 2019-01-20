66 young women presented at 68th Alpha Phi Alpha Ball

Sixty-six young women were presented to society Dec. 22 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center at the 68th annual Alpha Phi Alpha Debutante Scholarship Ball. The soiree was hosted by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation in conjunction with the Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Guests were greeted by Rodney Williams, president of the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation, followed by an invocation from then mayor-elect Frank Scott Jr.

The high-school girls, dressed in white gowns, pearls and long satin gloves, were then presented, made their curtsies and waltzed with their presenters and their escorts. Closing remarks were by Anthony Moore III, Pi Lambda Chapter president, and event chairman Tramon Hunnicutt. Proceeds from the evening go to scholarships.

High Profile on 01/20/2019