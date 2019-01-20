After thunder, wind, cold, snow move into Arkansas

Overnight winds and storms Friday and into Saturday dropped temperatures and frozen precipitation across northern parts of Arkansas.

The area stretching from Fort Smith to Clinton received the brunt of the snowfall, said Joe Goudsward, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Central Arkansas received flurries around midday Saturday, and the southern part of the state got rain, he said. Today is expected to be warmer in the Little Rock area, with temperatures in the 40s.

In Northwest Arkansas, Benton and Washington counties were on the southern edge of a winter storm that slammed the Midwest before moving to the northeast, said Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tulsa.

Temperatures this morning in Northwest Arkansas were expected to be in the midteens, but sunshine is expected and the highs should reach into the upper 30s, Snyder said.

Snowfall was measured at about half an inch to 1 inch across Benton and Washington counties, Snyder said. Higher elevations might have gotten more, he said.

Stephen Fowler of Fayetteville scrapes snow from his rear windshield Saturday on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

So far, "we've dodged any winter storms of any significance, but this was the coldest air of the season," Snyder said.

The front blew in with rain and thunderstorms and changed to snow about dawn in northern parts of the state.

In Bentonville, police Sgt. Kevin Cizerle said the main thoroughfares were slushy Saturday, and some of the secondary roads were snow-covered.

The snow stopped in Bentonville about 10:45 a.m., but continued to fall in Fayetteville until midday. A biting 20 mph northerly wind gusted up to 31 mph across the region for most of Saturday.

"The wind is brutal," Snyder said.

Danny Straessle, the Arkansas Department of Transportation's public information officer, said Interstate 49 was in good shape Saturday afternoon, but other roads in the Northwest region were a "mixed bag of snow and ice."

A map on the IDriveArkansas website showed road conditions as snow-covered or slushy with patches of ice across the northern fifth of the state Saturday night. Icy patches also were on roadways in parts of Yell and Scott counties.

Photo by Ben Goff

A car struggles to climb an icy hill Saturday on West Lafayette Street in Fayetteville.

Terry Gulley, transportation services director for Fayetteville, said crews spread salt brine in the city. He said the wind would help dry the streets, but he cautioned drivers to be aware when they go out this morning. "There are spots where water runs across a road. Those places will be slick," he said.

The Benton County Road Department had crews putting down salt brine at 6 a.m., said Jay Frasier, public services administrator. That was followed with a round of a salt and sand mixture. By 1 p.m., Frasier said most of the county roads were damp, but the snow was gone.

Straessle said the Highway Department had received some accident reports on rural routes in north and Northwest Arkansas, but the interstates were relatively clear.

Because temperatures in central Arkansas remained above freezing throughout Saturday, he said he did not expect snow to stick to the roads in the Little Rock metropolitan area.

Still, he said, motorists should be vigilant while driving this morning, because low overnight temperatures could have resulted in ice patches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

In the state's Northwest, people were out Saturday despite the bitter weather. Mike Rush, owner of Rush Running in Northwest Arkansas, led about 130 runners who are preparing for the Bentonville Half Marathon on a 6-mile run in Bentonville about 7:30 a.m. The group ran the first 2 miles into the wind. Sleet fell as they ran, Rush said.

Photo by Ben Goff

John Paul Jones, 10, of Springdale sleds Saturday at Hunt Park in Springdale. Benton and Washington counties received about one-half to 1 inch of snow Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Also in Bentonville, about 22 people had showed up at the Salvation Army's shelter by about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, said Verna Cagle, a social services worker who was at the front desk.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas opens warming centers whenever the wind chill slips below 34 degrees, according to its website.

Several warming shelters opened Saturday night in Little Rock and North Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Homeless Coalition.

In downtown Little Rock, From His Throne Ministries at Arch Street and Roosevelt Road opens when the temperature drops to 35 degrees.

The Van at Second Baptist Church at 222 E. Eighth St. and Mercy Community Church at 509 Scott St. open when the sustained temperature drops to 32 degrees dry and 25 degrees with precipitation.

In southwest Little Rock, The Shack at 3320 Baseline Road opens when the temperature slips below 35 degrees.

In North Little Rock, The Van at Levy Church of Christ at 5124 Camp Robinson Road opens when the sustained temperature is 32 degrees dry or 25 degrees with precipitation.

Nighttime temperatures for central Arkansas were forecast in the mid-20s Saturday night and tonight.

The extended forecast calls for sun and a high near 50 by Monday.

