Ex-Interpol chief's wife seeks asylum

PARIS -- Nearly four months after an Interpol chief was detained in China on corruption charges, his wife has applied for asylum in France, she said Saturday.

Grace Meng -- wife of Meng Hongwei, the former Interpol president -- has remained in France, where the organization has its headquarters, since his arrest.

"I have officially claimed asylum in France," Grace Meng said in a text message Saturday.

Meng, who has refused to specify her Chinese given name or to have her face photographed or filmed by the news media, said in interviews Friday that she was seeking French protection for her and her twin boys.

"I cannot go back to China; such strange things happen there, and fundamental rights are not respected," she told the newspaper Liberation. "Even here, I am afraid of being kidnapped, and I fear for the safety of my children."

The Chinese authorities have not specified the charges against Meng Hongwei, who was also a vice minister in the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, and it is unclear where he is being held.

His abrupt detention in the fall, accompanied by the news that he had resigned from Interpol effective immediately, has cast a cloud over China's push for a more prominent role in global affairs by taking up more leadership roles in international bodies.

Grace Meng was put under French police protection shortly after her husband's arrest.

In the interviews published Friday, she said she had not had any contact with her husband or with any friends or relatives in China since the arrest, and her Chinese phone and email had been blocked. Strangers had followed her and had tried to get her to travel with them, she said, and she had received threatening phone calls.

"I need the French government to protect me, to assist me, to help me, me and my children," Meng told Radio France in an off-air interview Friday.

It was not clear Saturday whether Meng had sufficient grounds to claim asylum.

Interpol, which functions as a sort of clearinghouse for the circulation of arrest warrants, tips and data, does not have direct policing powers of its own. Its presidency is a largely ceremonial role that entails chairing meetings and representing the institution at official events; a secretary-general runs the police organization on a day-to-day basis.

Jurgen Stock, the secretary-general, has said repeatedly that Interpol does not have a say in a state's internal affairs and was not in a position to prevent the arrest of Meng Hongwei.

A Section on 01/20/2019