Greenwood's Morgan Hanna set to visit Hogs

Greenwood defensive end Morgan Hanna is expected to arrive at Arkansas around 11:30 Monday morning to visit with the Razorback staff and see where he stands with the Hogs.

Hanna, 6-4, 220 pounds reports preferred walkon offers from Alabama, TCU and UCA while having scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, OBU, Missouri Southern and McPherson College.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. direct message Hanna on Twitter to invite him to visit.

“I’m excited to meet all of the coaches and check it out, I haven’t been for football,” Hanna said. “I’ve been there for football games and what not, but I haven’t been there as a recruit. I’m just excited to get up there and meet everybody.”

He plans to visit TCU on the 25th.

“I’m going on an official visit to the University of Alabama on February 1st,” Hanna said.

Hanna helped the Bulldogs win their second straight Class 6A state title with a 45-14 victory over Benton by recording 90 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and a recovered fumble for the season.

He said it won’t be hard to turn down a scholarship to walkon at a DI school.

“Not necessarily, because I think I can get up there and earn it,” Hanna said. “I kind of like being the underdog in situations.”

College coaches have commented on his high energy and nasty streak.

“They don’t like how much I weigh, but they say I make up for it with my motor and being relentless to the ball,” Hanna said.