• Bill Lee, who in November won as a first-time candidate for a political office, was sworn in as the 50th governor of Tennessee at Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium after a packed worship service at the Grand Ole Opry that his team estimated was attended by 2,500 to 2,700 people.

• Hiram Heredia, 35, faces charges of home invasion and sexual assault after a woman in Bridgeport, Conn., awoke to find a naked stranger on top of her and screamed, waking up her husband and leading to a chase in which the intruder got away but left his clothes and wallet at the scene, police said.

• Richard Phillips, 73, who was exonerated in a homicide case and released after 45 years in prison, painted more than 400 watercolors while in his cell and said he is willing to sell about 50 pieces currently on display at a gallery in Ferndale, Mich., to help cover living expenses.

• Bertha Vickers of Morgantown, Miss., who had yet to bag a deer this season, dropped two deer with one shot for the first time while out hunting just days after her 101st birthday, and she said she intends to continue hunting as long as she can.

• Aaron Perry, a U.S. Army and Coast Guard veteran, purchased a 1939 Texaco gas station in Galena, Kan., along Route 66 and plans to renovate the building's interior and exterior to restore its original condition, calling the opportunity a dream come true.

• David Landfair of Gulf Breeze, Fla., who was elected as mayor in November, resigned from the position, saying he had made a mistake by engaging in "inappropriate texting with an adult woman" and had caused embarrassment for his family and friends.

• Randy Lawrence posted on social media to seek help locating nearly 450 valuable comic books after his registered Batman and Detective Comics collection valued at $1.4 million was stolen from an air-conditioned storage unit in Boca Raton, Fla.

• Curt Monte, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said a child who started a house fire by playing with matches in the home's garage will now take part in the department's Junior Fire Setters Program to learn about the dangers of fire.

• Ebony Roby, 25, of St. Louis has been charged with first-degree child endangerment after her 2-year-old son Elijah fell from her moving car and was hit by another vehicle, later dying at a hospital, police said.

