Little Rock officials announce two-day donation drive for federal employees

As the partial government shutdown approaches a month, Little Rock officials gathered Sunday afternoon at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to encourage residents to help federal employees in need by taking part in a two-day donation drive.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., City Director Kathy Webb, Chairman Jesse Mason of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission and airport Executive Director Ron Mathieu announced plans for Little Rock Cares, a two-day, citywide donation drive for federal employees.

“We have 14,000 federal employees in the state,” Scott said. “7,000 have been furloughed or dealing with lack of pay. This hits home. Families are struggling to pay the bills and put food on the table.”

This week more than 500 employees in the Little Rock area will likely miss another paycheck, which will cause additional hardships, airport spokesman Shane Carter said.

The idea behind Little Rock Cares was originally created by airport employees who banded together to help each other, but then the needs started to grow beyond their capability, Carter said.

“This is serious,” Mason said. “We have employees who have run out of food to put on the table.”

The city has recently banded together as restaurant owners have donated food to federal employees, financial institutions have offered their assistance and utility companies have agreed to provided for those who are furloughed, Carter said.

The two-day event will be Tuesday and Wednesday at various locations across Little Rock.

A full list of items needed and drop-off information can be found on the airport's website or the Little Rock Cares event page.

Read more in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.