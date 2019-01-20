Little Rock man given 40-year term for attack

A 28-year-old Little Rock man, accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughter while on probation for a previous attack on the 22-year-old woman, accepted a 40-year prison sentence on Tuesday rather than take his chances with a jury.

Christopher Antwon Williams' guilty plea to six felonies came just shy of a year after the January 2018 attack, one of two that police attribute to him. Williams, who was to stand trial Tuesday, faced charges of aggravated residential burglary, first-degree domestic battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, second-degree domestic battery, terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Armed with a knife and a box cutter, Williams forced his way into Jada Shelton's home at the Terrace Green apartments on Scott Hamilton Road on Jan. 17, 2018, where he beat her and struck their daughter, deputy prosecutor Matt Stauffer told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims. Police reports show that the Little Rock special weapons and tactics team had to be called in to remove him from the home.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a kidnapping charge stemming from the attack and robbery charges arising from a Jan. 8, 2018, encounter in which police say Williams attacked Shelton and stole her money and cellphone.

Williams will have to serve 10 years in prison before he can qualify for parole.

Court records show that Williams has been on probation since he pleaded guilty to his first felony charge, second-degree domestic battery, in June 2014.

He was sentenced to five years of probation then for beating his 9-year-old nephew Quinton Martin with a belt on New Year's Day 2014 at the family home at 1865 S. Gaines St.

His probation was extended another five years in January 2017 after he pleaded guilty to his second second-degree battery charge for a May 2016 attack on Shelton while she was pregnant with their daughter, court records show. The baby was born in December 2016.

