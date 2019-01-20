Pass the trophies

Desmond Howard was already pondering what he'd do in the end zone when, as a University of Michigan player in a 1991 game against Ohio State, he was running down the other guys' sideline in the process of making a legendary punt return.

"It's like mental Armageddon because I want to do a back-flip," he said, but since he wasn't sure he could pull it off. So, "I crossed the goal line and just impromptu, just did that pose" -- that pose being the Heisman Trophy pose. Howard went on to earn that very trophy.

The former NFL player, one of only four Heisman holders to also be named a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, waxed comedic as he shared career moments, highlights and life lessons as the featured speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club Awards Banquet, which took place Jan. 10 at the Embassy Suites Little Rock. The event honors outstanding high school football players, football coaches, college players and football announcers in high school and college categories ... "the best of the best," as stated by club founder David Bazzel, who served as master of ceremonies and interviewed Howard on stage.

Honorees, their families and coaches, award namesakes and other dignitaries posed for photos in the Athletic Club Sports Bar & Grill before joining guests in the ballroom for a buffet dinner and the program. Among those in attendance were NFL notables Cliff Harris and Willie Roaf, who have awards named in their honor. Darren McFadden and Dan Hampton, whose names also grace awards, made their appearances via video, while the family of the late NFL player and coach Harlon Hill traveled en masse from Alabama to see the trophy named for him awarded.

Topping the major award winners was running back Corey Ballentine of Washburn University, who was presented with the Harris Award. Jayru Campbell of Ferris State was presented with the Hill Award. Armon Watts of the University of Arkansas and Zach Williams of Joe T. Robinson High School were the winners of the Hampton Award, while Bryce Bray of Harding University and Stacey Wilkins of Camden Fairview High School were winners of the Roaf Award. The McFadden Award went to Rakeem Boyd of Arkansas and LaTavion Scott of Bryant High School. Watts of Arkansas was also presented with the Paul Eells Award named for the late Arkansas sportscaster.

The Arkansas High School Players and Coaches of the Year, along with the Arkansas College Players of the Year, were introduced just prior to the major awardees. It was a good night for senior running back Scott of Bryant, who was also named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, an award that comes with a $1,000 scholarship. Scott was lauded for helping a fan with a disability reach safety during the 2018 Salt Bowl game, an August Bryant-Benton contest at which pandemonium broke out after a safety scare.

Winning the Sully Award, given to outstanding game announcers, were Tim Terry of Greenwood (high school) and Rex Nelson of Ouachita Baptist University (college). The Sully Award is named for KATV Sports Director Steve Sullivan.

High Profile on 01/20/2019