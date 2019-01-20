Sections
SALUTING THE STUDENTS

Seasonal salutations

Cadets, midshipmen, families honored at annual All Academies Holiday Celebration by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:26 a.m. 0comments

Arkansas Cadets and Midshipmen -- young men and women studying at one of the five military service academies -- were honored at the All Academies Holiday Celebration on Dec. 29 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The evening started with a reception before guests headed into the Great Hall for a presentation of the cadets and midshipmen and an evening of remembrances and traditions. Master of ceremonies for the evening was Capt. Eugene Park and guest speaker was Col. Shawn Daniel.

Gallery: All Academies Holiday Celebration

After several toasts and dinner, the evening ended with a tribute video to the Class of 2019.

This year, the event was hosted by the West Point Parents' Club with Paula Volpe, president of the club, serving as event chairman.

High Profile on 01/20/2019

Print Headline: Seasonal salutations

