PAPER TRAILS: Show takes license with AR car tag

STATE PLATE: Something we spotted in the first episode of the Arkansas-set third season of HBO's True Detective inspired us to do some investigating.

In last Sunday's premiere of the anthology crime drama, we noticed -- in addition to some Arkansas faces and places -- a Volkswagen Beetle in a scene set in 1980. And not just because it was bright purple.

At the bottom of the license plate was our state nickname: "The Natural State."

Our current state nickname -- not the one back in 1980.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas' "Official State Nickname" entry: "In the mid-1980s, the Arkansas parks system began promoting Arkansas as 'the Natural State' and the nickname proved popular, largely eclipsing the older 'Land of Opportunity' in public esteem and currency. In 1995, Representative Dennis Young of Miller County introduced legislation to exchange the old nickname for the new one. Citing the state's 'unsurpassed scenery, clear lakes, free-flowing streams, magnificent rivers, meandering bayous, delta bottomlands, forested mountains and abundant fish and wildlife,' Act 1352 made official a change that had already largely been effected."

According to Democrat archives, the Natural State license plates were introduced prior to that legislation, but not until 1989.

It's OK, True Detective. It's a Natural mistake.

NETFLIX PICK: And speaking of shows, the site HighSpeedInternet.com recently released a list of "The Most Popular Netflix Show in Each State for 2018."

Arkansas' favorite supposedly is Riverdale.

The teen drama series, which is based on the Archie comic series and includes characters Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, is set in the fictional town of Riverdale.

And while Arkansans apparently like it, the show, for the record, is not set in Little Rock neighborhood of Riverdale.

BAR STAR: The February/March issue of Garden & Gun magazine features "The South's Best New Bars." Included on the list is one Arkansas spot: The Holler in Bentonville, which opened last summer.

Wayne Curtis wrote in the article, "You have bills you should deal with. But you'd really like to go out for a drink. Problem solved! The Holler is Bentonville's version of a social hub/coffee shop/bar mash-up. Bring your laptop and type while you tipple, then take a break at the shuffleboard courts, which fit right in with the Holler's fresh, mid-century sensibility. Drinks on tap include a Moscow Mule and a margarita, as well as a straight-up shot of Old Grand-Dad from the spigot -- comfort food for the parched. Really thirsty? There's also rose by the pitcher."

It's quite a holler for The Holler.

SundayMonday on 01/20/2019