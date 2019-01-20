Washington news in brief

Succeed Mattis? Cotton says no

WASHINGTON -- In late 2016, when Donald Trump was selecting his Cabinet, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton traveled to Trump Tower to meet with the president-elect.

The Republican from Dardanelle was on the short list for defense secretary, according to media reports at the time. Ultimately, the job went to James Mattis.

The next year, Cotton was mentioned as a possible candidate to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. The job eventually was given to deputy director Gina Haspel.

After Mattis' abrupt departure a month ago, Cotton's name was mentioned again as a potential Pentagon chief, with Fox News and others portraying him as one of the front-runners.

One month after Mattis announced his resignation, there's still no nominee to replace him.

Asked earlier this month if he's interested in the job, Cotton said, "No."

He prefers to remain on Capitol Hill, where he serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee as well as the Intelligence Committee.

The Army veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has used his influence to push for higher defense spending and tougher Iranian sanctions.

"I have a good relationship with the president. In particular we speak often on security matters, whether it's foreign policy questions or ... about our defense budget and how we spend that money," he said.

"I'll continue in my role as a senator to provide him that kind of advice and counsel. I think I've been pretty effective in that over the last two years. I think I'd be pretty effective for two more years as well," Cotton added.

Hill honors May on House floor

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., paid tribute to former Simmons Bank Chairman and CEO Tommy May on Tuesday praising May's "inspirational example of leadership" and his "courage in battling A.L.S.," also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

In a speech on the House floor, the lawmaker from Little Rock briefly outlined May's career and a few of his contributions to the state.

May, a University of Arkansas graduate, worked for banks in New Orleans and El Dorado before taking the helm of Simmons First National Bank in 1987. Under his leadership, the bank experienced substantial growth.

May also served on the University of Arkansas board of trustees for a decade, including a stint as its chairman.

Despite being diagnosed with ALS in 2005, May continued to lead the Pine Bluff financial institution until his retirement in December 2013.

After his exit, May remained active as head of the Simmons First Foundation. He has also worked with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to further the cause of ALS research.

"My friend's example of perseverance and courage and continuing to live his life on his own terms is one that all Americans and all Arkansans can admire," Hill said.

The third-term congressman is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Delta Trust and Banking Corp., a Little Rock financial institution.

Simmons First National Corp. of Pine Bluff purchased Delta Trust and Banking Corp. in 2014.

Hoshiko becomes Westerman aide

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman has a new communications director.

Rebekah Hoshiko served as deputy press secretary for the House Natural Resources Committee before joining the Hot Springs Republican's staff earlier this month.

A native of Pittsburgh, Hoshiko graduated in 2017 with a degree in international politics from Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va. She minored in journalism.

She replaces Ryan Saylor, who worked for the Paragould Daily Press and Talk Business & Politics before joining Westerman's staff. Saylor is now communications director for U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., and will spend much of his time in Lynchburg.

With Saylor's departure, Westerman has also promoted Madeline Bryant from staff assistant to assistant press secretary and constituent service representative.

The Fort Smith native, a 2014 graduate of Southside High School, completed her studies at the Fulbright Honors College at the University of Arkansas last year, earning a degree in political science; her minor is in journalism. She has worked for Westerman since May.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com.

